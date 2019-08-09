Clean out the greenhouse/summer clearance sale by the Calhoun County Master Gardeners 4-H Tree Amigos program will be held from noon-6 p.m. today at the Tree Amigos Greenhouse located at Coosa Valley Attention Center, 4629 McClellan Boulevard. Proceeds to benefit the residents of the Coosa Valley Attention Home. Call 256-237-1621 for more information.
•••
The Historical Roberts House Museum in Piedmont, 75 Southern Blvd., will host a second postcard exhibit through today. The postcards will be displayed by regions throughout Alabama. Several weeks ago, another exhibit of the postcards displayed them by topic. Each postcard is enlarged and has a description of the topic. They are from the collection of the late Wade Hall, who collected 10,000 postcards throughout his career and are on loan from Troy University Archives and the University of Alabama libraries. The house is open on Sundays from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
•••
The Alpha Omicron Pi at Jacksonville State University and the JSU football team are hosting the annual Gamecocks Give Back-Pack 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Jacksonville Community Center. The community is welcome to pick up backpacks during this time. The backpacks will also be donated to schools in Calhoun County.
•••
The original farmers market is open at 7 a.m. every Saturday and Wednesday behind the Calhoun County Administration Building.
•••
The Jacksonville Farmers market is open from 8 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Oct. 26 behind Crow Drug and Java Jolt. There will be home grown produce, handmade crafts, breads and pies.
•••
A “First Responders Rock” Health and Safety Fair will be 9 a.m.-noon Monday at Anniston Aquatic & Fitness Center, 130 Summerall Gate Road. There will be music, vendors, door prizes, school supply drive and more. Jeff Speegle of ABC 33/40 lead sports anchor is the special guest. Email withgodwegrow@aol.com for vendor registration or more information. The event is dedicated to all first responders of Alabama and in loving memory of Sam Phillips, Anniston EMS.
•••
The Hobson City Founder’s Festival will be held Monday-Aug. 17 with the following events:
• Monday, 6:30 p.m., old fashioned revival, historic J.R. Striplin Park. Free to the public.
• Thursday, 6:30 p.m., community all white event, recognizing those who are committed to helping Hobson City to rise.
• Aug. 16, 10 a.m., health and mental health in the community. Free to the public.
• Aug. 16, 6 p.m., mayor’s annual banquet, tickets $20.
• Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Hobson City reunion, in the historic J.R. Striplin Park. Everyone is invited to set up your tent, cook, play games. A rhythm and blues session will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free to the public. Everyone is asked to leave the park by 8:30 p.m.
• Aug. 17, 8 a.m., Hobson City 5K Walk-Run, visit www.hobsoncityfestival.org.
• Aug. 17,11 a.m., ceremony to rename Draper Street to Atkinson Drive to honor Mrs. Willie Maud Atkinson and her son, Dr. Alfonza Atkinson (deceased).
•••
Gadsden State Community College Upward Bound program will offer Tech Tuesday BYOD: Learn to use iPad/iPod Touch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Ayers Campus Learning Resource Center. This workshop is customized to offer assistance in using the latest technology devices. Please RSVP to 256-549-8204 to attend workshop. Enrollment at Gadsden State or any other college or university is not mandatory in order to participate.
•••
Gadsden State Community College will be closed Thursday morning for faculty and staff to participate in the fall semester convocation and local professional development. All offices, services and departments will resume normal operations in the Gadsden area at 11 a.m. while campuses in Anniston and Centre will resume normal operations at 11:30 a.m.
•••
The Feeding Cleburne Organization will hold four food distributions Aug. 17 at the following locations:
• Ranburne, 10 a.m., Way of Life Fellowship, 21459 Main St.
• Muscadine, 10 a.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 1795 County Road 80.
• Heflin, noon, parking lot at 714 Ross St., across the street from the Community Church.
• Edwardsville, 2 p.m., Edwardsville Church of God, 4111 Main St.
For each distribution line up in your vehicle for registration and proceed through the line where volunteers will load groceries into your vehicle. (You may be served only once but may go to either location.) The event is held the third Saturday of each month and serves the nutritionally challenged who reside in Cleburne County and other counties that are served by the Alabama Emergency Food Assistance program. Visit Feeding Cleburne’s Facebook page for more information.
•••
A Field-to-Fork dinner will be held at 7 p.m. Aug.17 at Hopewell Community Center, 7290 County Road 16, Centre. A $7 suggested donation will be accepted. Food, entertainment and exhibits will be featured. Guest speaker will be Rick Pate, Alabama Ag Commissioner. The event is a ‘thank-you’ to the farmers and is hosted by McCord’s Crossroads Homemakers Club. Call 706-927-3862 for more information.
•••
NARFE Chapter 1511 will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Bynum Community Center. The NARFE Chapter 1511 Service Center is open every Tuesday from 9 a.m.-noon to help federal retirees. Call 256-235-4631 for more information.
•••
A Jam Fest will be held 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Kolectic Treasures Antique Market, 4406 B. McClellan Blvd. The event will be held outside. Vendors are wanted. Call 256-624-6995 to reserve your spot.
•••
The Calhoun County Master Gardeners Lunch and Learn series “Glorious Groundcovers” will be held from noon-1 p.m. Aug. 28 at Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan, 77 Justice Ave. The programs are the fourth Wednesday of every month from April through September. The event is free and you do not have to register. You are encouraged to bring your lunch. Learn how to choose groundcovers for their beauty and usefulness. Guest speaker will be Hayes Jackson, Alabama Extension Urban Regional agent. Call 256-237-1621 for more information.
•••
Full and half-tuition scholarships are available for participation with the Gadsden State A Cappella Choir, singers, and Show Band for the 2019-2020 school year. Students don’t have to be music majors to participate. Scholarships are only available for Alabama residents upon completion of a successful audition. For more information, or to schedule an audition, contact J.T. Harrell, choral director, at 256-549-8391 or email jharrell@gadsdenstate.edu or Dr. Matt Leder, Gadsden State music director at 256-549-8394 or email mleder@gadsdenstate.edu.