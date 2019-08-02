Sparklight, formerly Cable ONE, will be giving three residents in its service area $3,000 to use toward fall 2019 tuition through its Going Places social media campaign.
Students ages 17 and older who are enrolled in an institution of higher education for the fall semester and who either live in or attend school in communities through the 21 states Sparklight serves can enter simply by sharing a photo and brief written entry describing their educational path, why they’re pursuing it, and how it will benefit themselves and their town.
Entries will be accepted through today at sparklight.com/contest. To be eligible for the contest, entrants must live in a Sparklight service area and be enrolled in an institution of higher education for this fall.
•••
A media personnel breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. today at the Calhoun County Chamber, 1330 Quintard Ave. Call 256-237-3536 to RSVP or if you have any questions. The event is hosted by the Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center.
•••
The Jacksonville Arts Council will hold a Music on the Square event at 9 p.m. today on the Jacksonville Square. The event is free and attendees should bring their own chairs. Music by Southland Soul will be featured.
•••
The original farmers market is open at 7 a.m. every Saturday and Wednesday behind the Calhoun County Administration Building.
•••
The League for Animal Welfare birthday celebration will be 6 p.m. Saturday at the Top of the River restaurant in Anniston. Tickets are $20 each and includes your meal with tea or water. A silent auction will also be held.Tickets are available at the door. Please be prompt. Support the league and enjoy a great meal.
•••
Anniston: Friends of the Library summer book sale will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County, 108 E. 10th St. Hardback books will be $2 and paperback books will be $1.
•••
The Jacksonville Farmers market is open from 8 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Oct. 26 behind Crow Drug and Java Jolt. There will be home grown produce, handmade crafts, breads and pies. There will also be a Tomato Sandwich Day on Saturday.
•••
Trade Day and Farmers Market will open 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Nances Creek Community Center, Hollingsworth Road, Jacksonville. The event will be open the first Saturday of each month through October.
•••
A Parkinson’s disease support group for patients and caregivers will be held at 1 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Eulaton United Methodist Church, 401 Westover Road. To get there, exit Bynum-Leatherwood Road at the viaduct as though you are entering the (Eulaton) back gate of Anniston Army Depot. There are signs to guide you. Once you clear the viaduct, the road to the right is Westover Road. There is a cemetery to the right of the road and the church is next to the cemetery. The group will have the support of Cindy McMinn, RN, MSN, of the Parkinson Association of Alabama. There is no cost to attend. Call 256-238-8738 to leave a message for more information.
•••
Clean out the greenhouse/summer clearance sale by the Calhoun County Master Gardeners 4-H Tree Amigos program will be held from noon-6 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Tree Amigos Greenhouse located at Coosa Valley Attention Center, 4629 McClellan Boulevard. Proceeds to benefit the residents of the Coosa Valley Attention Home. Call 256-237-1621 for more information.
•••
The Historical Roberts House Museum in Piedmont, 75 Southern Blvd., will host a second postcard exhibit through Aug. 9. The postcards will be displayed by regions throughout Alabama. Several weeks ago, another exhibit of the postcards displayed them by topic. Each postcard is enlarged and has a description of the topic. They are from the collection of the late Wade Hall, who collected 10,000 postcards throughout his career and are on loan from Troy University Archives and the University of Alabama libraries. The house is open on Sundays from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
•••
A First Responders Rock Health and Safety Fair will be held 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 12 at Anniston Aquatic & Fitness Center, 130 Summerall Gate Road. There will be music, vendors, door prizes, school supply drive and more. Jeff Speegle of ABC 33/40 lead sports anchor is the special guest. Email withgodwegrow@aol.com for vendor registration or more information. The event is dedicated to all first responders of Alabama and in loving memory of Sam Phillips, Anniston EMS.
•••
The Hobson City Founder’s Festival will be held Aug. 12-17 with the following events:
• Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m., old fashioned revival, historic J.R. Striplin Park. Free to the public.
• Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m., community all white event, recognizing those who are committed to helping Hobson City to rise.
• Aug. 16, 10 a.m., health and mental health in the community. Free to the public.
• Aug. 16, 6 p.m., mayor’s annual banquet, tickets $20.
• Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Hobson City reunion, in the historic J.R. Striplin Park. Everyone is invited to set up your tent, cook, play games. A rhythm and blues session will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free to the public. Everyone is asked to leave the park by 8:30 p.m.
• Aug. 17, 8 a.m., Hobson City 5K Walk-Run, visit www.hobsoncityfestival.org.
• Aug. 17,11 a.m., ceremony renaming Draper Street to Atkinson Drive to honor Mrs. Willie Maud Atkinson and her son, Dr. Alfonza Atkinson (deceased).
•••
A Field-to-Fork dinner will be held at 7 p.m. Aug.17 at Hopewell Community Center, 7290 County Road 16, Centre. A $7 suggested donation will be accepted. Food, entertainment and exhibits will be featured. Guest speaker will be Rick Pate, Alabama Ag Commissioner. The event is a ‘thank-you’ to the farmers and is hosted by McCord’s Crossroads Homemakers Club. Call 706-927-3862 for more information.
•••
A Jam Fest will be held 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Kolectic Treasures Antique Market, 4406 B. McClellan Blvd. The event will be held outside. Vendors are wanted. Call 256-624-6995 to reserve your spot.