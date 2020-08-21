News You Can Use beginning Friday, Aug. 21, 2020

The Quintard Mall in Oxford, in partnership with the American Dream Project, is holding a holiday search for Oxford’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop. Open to businesses of all types, the search will grant one lucky winner a pop-up space in the Quintard Mall this holiday season.
The American Dream Project, an initiative that connects entrepreneurs with brick and mortar spaces by working with property owners to facilitate the vision of new and expanding American businesses. The winner will be chosen by the Quintard Mall.