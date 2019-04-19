The free Beans and Rice program will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Church of St. Michael and All Angels, 1000 W. 18th St. Other food items will be distributed. Everyone is welcome. Call 256-237-4011 for more information.
•••
Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith proclaims April 21-27 as Parental Alienation Prevention Week and April 25 as Parental Alienation Awareness “Bubbles for Love” Day. “Just as bubbles flow freely, so should the love a child has for both parents.” At noon April 25 a Bubbles for Love Day event will be held on the square in Jacksonville. Join the event and blow bubbles to show your love for all the children around the city. For more information visit ALFRA.org.
•••
Chess Club is held at 10 a.m. every Saturday at YMCA of Anniston at 29 W. 14th St. Chess boards and pieces are furnished. Free to attend. Beginners are welcome.
Visit www.ymcacalhoun.org/giving for more information.
•••
Farmer’s Market of Jacksonville will open from 8 a.m.-noon beginning Saturday until Oct. 26 at pocket park behind Roma’s and Crow Drugs, Jacksonville.
•••
The Feeding Cleburne Organization will hold three food distributions Saturday at the following locations:
• Ranburne, 10 a.m., Way of Life Fellowship, 21459 Main St.
• Heflin, noon, parking lot at 714 Ross St, Heflin, across the street from The Community Church.
• Edwardsville, 2 p.m., Edwardsville Church of God, 4111 Main St.
For each distribution line up in your vehicle for registration and proceed through the line where volunteers will load groceries into your vehicle. (You may be served only once but may go to either location.) The event is held the third Saturday of each month and serves the nutritionally challenged who reside in Cleburne County and other counties that are served by the Alabama Emergency Food Assistance program. Visit Feeding Cleburne’s Facebook page for more information.
•••
Gadsden State Community College Adult Education Services is hosting an open house for its new location on the Ayers Campus from 3-6 p.m. Monday. Services are now located in the Adult Education Building adjacent to the Ayers Learning Resource Center. Call 256-439-6957 or visit www.gadsdenstate.edu/adulteducation for more information.
•••
The Gadsden State Community College annual Honors Day will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday on the Ayers campus on the second floor of the Pierce Cain Learning Resource Center.
•••
The Calhoun County Master Gardeners Lunch and Learn series will hold a free program from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan, 77 Justice Ave. The program will be presented by Dr. Charles Mitchell, and his topic will be “200 Years of Alabama Agriculture.” The free series will be held the 4th Wednesday of every month from April through September. No reservations are required. Bring your own lunch. Call the Calhoun County Extension Office at 256-237-1621 for more information.
•••
NARFE Chapter 1511 will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at Bynum Community Center, Victory Drive. The guest speaker will be representative Steve Hurst speaking on legislative issues in Montgomery. All active and retired federal employees are welcome.
•••
An administrative professionals conference will be held 8 a.m.-4:30 pm. April 26 at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. The event is hosted by Jacksonville State University Office of Continuing Education and Outreach. James Spann of ABC 33/40 will be a guest speaker. Register now by calling 256-782-5918 or email kbeegle@jsu.edu or visit www.jsu.edu/ceo.
•••
Fair on the Square, a free family-friendly event, will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27. The event will have music, food and entertainment and vendors. Members of the Jacksonville Arts Council are seeking vendors for the annual fair. There is no charge for entrance. Call Nancy Gillespie at 256-435-1092 or Klaus Duncan at 256-365-6325 for more vendor information.
•••
The first annual Run for Recovery “Let’s talk about addiction. Let’s talk about recovery” will be held at 8 a.m. April 27 at Choccolocco Park, 954 Leon Smith Parkway, Oxford. Sponsors are still being accepted with a donation of $100 that includes the sponsors on the back of the race T-shirts. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/AL/Oxford/RunforRecoveryAL to register.
•••
Take Pride in Jacksonville Day will be held April 27. Registration will be at 8 a.m. at City Hall for cleanup assignments. Drop off items at the jacksonville-Piedmont Landfill FREE from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Take items for recycling, shredding and trash collection (including paint cans) between 8 a.m.-noon at City Hall. Items which may be dropped off at City Hall for recycling include: cardboard, paper, plastic, electronics (except for monitors and televisions) and aluminum cans for local animal charities. Document shredder sponsored by RMC is limited to six standard size trash bags or boxes per vehicle. The event is sponsored by Calhoun County landfill, Calhoun County commissioners, Jacksonville State University, City of Jacksonville and Regional Medical Center.
•••
Gadsden State Community College’s Fine Arts Department has its spring art exhibition “A Celebration of Nature”, by self-taught artist and musician Tom Dameron, show through May 1 in the Pierce Cain Learning Resource Center Art Gallery at the Ayers Campus. The exhibit is free and open to the public from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 256-835-5459 or email rhendrickson@gadsdenstate.edu for more information.
•••
A Friends of the Library book sale will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4 at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. The event is open to the public. Hardback books will be $2 and paperback books will be $1. Members of the Friends of the Library receive 50 percent off purchase price.
•••
Trade Day and Farmers Market will open 7 a.m.-noon May 4 at Nances Creek Community Center, Hollingsworth Road, Jacksonville. The event will be open the first Saturday of each month through October.
•••
AlaBenton Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. May 4 in the Ayers room of the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Speaker will be Wayne Gregg of the Nichols Memorial Library in Etowah County. Gregg will be speaking on “Alabama Fever: The Alabama Land Rush.” AlaBenton invites all to attend this open exploration of the earliest settlers in Alabama as part of its bicentennial year of statehood celebration.
•••
A Calhoun County rabies clinic will be held May 4 at the following locations:
• Jacksonville High School, main entrance, 8-9 a.m.
• Ohatchee Municipal Complex, Alabama 77, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
• Alexandria High School, 11 a.m.-noon.
• Johnson’s Giant Store, Coldwater location, 8-10 a.m.
•Weaver City Park pavilion “B”, 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Steward’s Market Gas Station, White Plains, Alabama 9 next to Wagon Wheel Restaurant, 8-8:45 a.m.
• Golden Springs Pharmacy, 9-9:45 a.m.
• Friendship Community Center, 10-10:45 a.m.
• Saks High School, 11:15 a.m.-noon.
Rabies vaccination cost is $12. No other vaccines will be available. The event is sponsored by Clanton Animal Hospital of Jacksonville. Call 256-435-8387 for more information.
•••
The Piedmont Historical Society will hold a huge book sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 10 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11 at Piedmont Congregational Methodist Church, Southern Avenue and Thacker Street in the fellowship hall. All books will be $1 with proceeds going to the Roberts Home and Hotel.
•••
The Calhoun County Beautification Board is accepting nominations for its annual beautification awards. Two awards, one in each category, will be given for each commission district. Deadline for entry is May 31. Winners will be announced in mid-June. You must include at least 2 recent photos of nominated site, taken within the last 12 months. Judging will be based on appearance (well groomed, distinctive looking, harmonious, unified); landscape design (plantings relate to buildings in size and shape, creative use of terrain, blending of plants).
To obtain a nomination form, visit https://mg.aces.edu/calhoun/2019-calhoun-county-beautification-awards/ or contact the County Extension office at 256-237-1621.
•••
Upcoming trips with the Friends of Doris Hann include in May a trip to the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in Kentucky; in June a tour of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and the home of Anne of Green Gables; in August a tour of beautiful Vermont and in November tour the Biltmore Estate and Asheville, N.C. Call Doris Hann at 256-492-3465 to register or for more information.