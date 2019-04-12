The annual joint White Plains Alumni Association/Over-the-Hill Gang Civic Club will hold its awards/reunion/fellowship banquet at 4 p.m. Saturday at Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant, Oxford. If your are, or were a graduate or attendee or interested person or associate at White Plains High School, then you are invited. Call alvin Robertson at 256-236-8780 to make a reservation or for more information.
•••
There will be a meeting with attorney Gene Rutledge for all litigants that are landowners in the Monsanto lawsuit at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Anniston Meeting Center.
•••
Chess Club is held at 10 a.m. every Saturday at YMCA of Anniston at 29 W. 14th St. Chess boards and pieces are furnished. Free to attend. Beginners are welcome.
Visit www.ymcacalhoun.org/giving for more information.
•••
Free tax preparation and electronic filing for basix returns for the elderly and low to moderate income individuals and families, sponsored by United Way of East Central Alabama, is held at the following locations:
• Anniston location, United Way of East Central Alabama, 1505 Wilmer Ave., Suite B, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday.
• Oxford location, Oxford Public Library, (basement), 110 E. 6th St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., today.
Dial 2-1-1 or visit www.uweca.org for details including what items are needed for filing. Call United Way at 256-236-8229 for more information.
•••
Farmer’s Market of Jacksonville will open from 8 a.m.-noon beginning Saturday until Oct. 26 at Pocket park behind Roma’s and Crow Drugs, Jacksonville.
•••
The Calhoun County Master Gardeners Tree Amigos program plant sale will be 8 a.m.-noon or until all plants are sold Saturday at Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan, 77 Justice Ave. Unusual perennials for sun and shade, trees, and shrubs will be available for sale. The sale benefits the 4H program at the Coosa Valley Attention Home. Call the Calhoun County Extension System at 256-237-1621 for more information.
•••
The Civitan Club of Anniston is taking orders for Vidalia onions. The deadline to order is Monday and the cost is $10 per bag. Call 256-499-2281 to place your order.
•••
The Fort McClellan Restoration Advisory Board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Transition Force conference room, 681 Castle Ave., building 200, McClellan.
•••
Gadsden State Community College will hold student fun days as part of National Community College Month in April. MASH at McClellan will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday on the first floor and front circle area. The Ayers Campus Learning Resource Center is hosting “Spring Movie Marathon” featuring free movies from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday throughout the month in the auditorium. Everyone is invited to bring snacks and drinks to enjoy during the movie.
•••
Gadsden State Community College student appreciation day will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Wednesday in the gazebo area near the student center at the Ayers Campus.
•••
Calhoun County Democrats monthly meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday at 1117 Noble St. Bring a covered dish to share and drinks are provided.
•••
The Feeding Cleburne Organization will hold three food distributions April 20 at the following locations:
• Ranburne, 10 a.m., Way of Life Fellowship, 21459 Main St.
• Heflin, noon, parking lot at 714 Ross St, Heflin, across the street from The Community Church.
• Edwardsville, 2 p.m., Edwardsville Church of God, 4111 Main St.
For each distribution line up in your vehicle for registration and proceed through the line where volunteers will load groceries into your vehicle. (You may be served only once but may go to either location.) The event is held the third Saturday of each month and serves the nutritionally challenged who reside in Cleburne County and other counties that are served by the Alabama Emergency Food Assistance program. Visit Feeding Cleburne’s Facebook page for more information.
•••
Gadsden State Community College Adult Education Services is hosting an open house for its new location on the Ayers Campus from 3-6 p.m. April 22. Services are now located in the Adult Education Building adjacent to the Ayers Learning Resource Center. Call 256-439-6957 or visit www.gadsdenstate.edu/adulteducation for more information.
•••
The Gadsden State Community College annual Honors Day will be held at 2 p.m. April 23 on the Ayers campus on the second floor of the Pierce Cain Learning Resource Center.
•••
The Calhoun County Master Gardeners Lunch and Learn series will hold a free program from noon-1 p.m. April 24 at Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan, 77 Justice Ave. The program will be presented by Dr. Charles Mitchell, and his topic will be “200 Years of Alabama Agriculture.” The free series will be held the 4th Wednesday of every month from April through September. No reservations are required. Bring your own lunch. Call the Calhoun County Extension Office at 256-237-1621 for more information.
•••
NARFE Chapter 1511 will meet at 10 a.m. April 25 at Bynum Community Center, Victory Drive. The guest speaker will be representative Steve Hurst speaking on legislative issues in Montgomery. All active and retired federal employees are welcome.
•••
An administrative professionals conference will be held 8 a.m.-4:30 pm. April 26 at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. The event is hosted by Jacksonville State University Office of Continuing Education and Outreach. James Spann of ABC 33/40 will be a guest speaker. Register now by calling 256-782-5918 or email kbeegle@jsu.edu or visit www.jsu.edu/ceo.
•••
The first annual Run for Recovery “Let’s talk about addiction. Let’s talk about recovery” will be held at 8 a.m. April 27 at Choccolocco Park, 954 Leon Smith Parkway, Oxford. Sponsors are still being accepted with a donation of $100 that includes the sponsors on the back of the race t-shirts. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/AL/Oxford/RunforRecoveryAL to register.
•••
Take Pride in Jacksonville Day will be held April 27. Registration will be at 8 a.m. at City Hall for cleanup assignments. Drop off items at the jacksonville-Piedmont Landfill FREE from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Take items for recycling, shredding and trash collection (including paint cans) between 8 a.m.-noon at City Hall. Items which may be dropped off at City Hall for recycling include: cardboard, paper, plastic, electronics (except for monitors and televisions) and aluminum cans for local animal charities. Document shredder sponsored by RMC is limited to six standard size trash bags or boxes per vehicle. The event is sponsored by Calhoun County landfill, Calhoun County commissioners, Jacksonville State University, City of Jacksonville and Regional Medical Center.
•••
Gadsden State Community College’s Fine Arts Department has its spring art exhibition “A Celebration of Nature”, by self-taught artist and musician Tom Dameron, show through May 1 in the PIerce Cain Learning Resource Center Art Gallery at the Ayers Campus. The exhibit is free and open to the public from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 256-835-5459 or email rhendrickson@gadsdenstate.edu for more information.
•••
Trade Day and Farmers Market will open 7 a.m.-noon May 4 at Nances Creek Community Center, Hollingsworth Road, Jacksonville. The event will be open the first Saturday of each month through October.
•••
A Calhoun County rabies clinic will be held May 4 at the following locations:
• Jacksonville High School, main entrance, 8-9 a.m.
• Ohatchee Municipal Complex, Alabama 77, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
• Alexandria High School, 11 a.m.-noon.
• Johnson’s Giant Store, Coldwater location, 8-10 a.m.
•Weaver City Park pavilion “B”, 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Steward’s Market Gas Station, White Plains, Alabama 9 next to Wagon Wheel Restaurant, 8-8:45 a.m.
• Golden Springs Pharmacy, 9-9:45 a.m.
• Friendship Community Center, 10-10:45 a.m.
• Saks High School, 11:15 a.m.-noon.
Rabies vaccination cost is $12. No other vaccines will be available. The event is sponsored by Clanton Animal Hospital of Jacksonville. Call 256-435-8387 for more information.
•••
Upcoming trips with the Friends of Doris Hann include in May a trip to the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in Kentucky; in June a tour of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and the home of Anne of Green Gables; in August a tour of beautiful Vermont and in November tour the Biltmore Estate and Asheville, N.C. Call Doris Hann at 256-492-3465 to register or for more information.