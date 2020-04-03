News You Can Use beginning Friday, April 3, 2020

Subscribe to annistonstar.com for complete access to local news from The Anniston Star, The Daily Home, The Cleburne News, The News-Journal and the St. Clair Times. You can use your subscription at our website and with out mobile applications for The Anniston Star and The Daily Home.
NOTE: With events being cancelled daily due to the coronavirus, please contact organizers and confirm before attending any of these events.
The West Anniston Foundation is currently accepting scholarship applications for the 2020/2021 academic year. Applications may be obtained at the West Anniston Foundation office, 800 Clydesdale Ave.Visit website atwww.westannistonfdn.orgor senior counselors at Anniston, Alexandria, Wellborn, Dohono and Saks High Schools. Completed applications must be submitted by 4 p.m., today, to: West Anniston Foundation, 800 Clydesdale Ave., Anniston, AL 36201. Call Kay Beard at 256-238-9900 for more information.