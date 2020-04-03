News You Can Use beginning Friday, April 3, 2020

NOTE: With events being cancelled daily due to the coronavirus, please contact organizers and confirm before attending any of these events.

The West Anniston Foundation is currently accepting scholarship applications for the 2020/2021 academic year. Applications may be obtained at the West Anniston Foundation office, 800 Clydesdale Ave.Visit website at www.westannistonfdn.org or senior counselors at Anniston, Alexandria, Wellborn, Dohono and Saks High Schools. Completed applications must be submitted by 4 p.m., today, to: West Anniston Foundation, 800 Clydesdale Ave., Anniston, AL 36201. Call Kay Beard at 256-238-9900 for more information.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...