League for Animal Welfare: Zoe

Zoe is about 8 months old, spayed and up to date on shots. She has been going to Encour Enrichment Center for several weeks now. She has been learning manners, sits and stays and walks well on a leash. She is possibly a lab/shepherd mix. She is young, sweet and playful and needs a family with a large play yard. (You must have a fenced yard to adopt a dog from the league.) Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

