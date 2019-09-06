League for Animal Welfare: Zoe

Zoe is about 8 months old, spayed and up to date on shots. She has been going to Encour Enrichment Center for several weeks now. She has been learning manners, sits and stays and walks well on a leash. She is possibly a lab/shepherd mix. She is young, sweet and playful and needs a family with a large play yard. (You must have a fenced yard to adopt a dog from the league.) Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily list of top stories in local news, sports, features and opinion? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
HOT BLAST: Do you trust Facebook and other social media outlets to protect your personal information?
Facebook finds itself in a brewing controversy over how its users online habits were revealed to political campaigns. Do you trust social media companies to guard your private information?
You voted:
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800