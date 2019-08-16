League for Animal Welfare: Wizer

Wizer is 3 month old, male and very affectionate. He prefers to climb up and ride around on your shoulder. He is up to date and ready for a home.  Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

