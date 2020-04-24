League for Animal Welfare: Uno

Uno is a 2 year old hound mix with possibly some shepherd. He is such a sweetheart but doesn't get along with all of the other dogs so well. He may need to be the only dog or at least be the only male. He is up to date on vaccines and has a neuter appointment. If you are interested please come and meet him. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced yard or a 10’x20’ pen to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.