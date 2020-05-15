League for Animal Welfare: Thor

Thor is a full blooded German Shepherd. He is around 1 year old and he is neutered and up to date on all vaccines. He has been training at Encore Enrichment Center for Shelter dogs. He is super smart and already knows some basic commands. However Thor does not play well with others so he will need to be an only pet. If you are interested in adopting Thor contact Heather at the League for Animal Welfare. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced yard or a 10’x20’ pen to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.