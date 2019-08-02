League for Animal Welfare: Taffy

Taffy is a 4 month old male hound. 

Taffy is a 4 month old male hound. He is going to be a good size when grown and with a great personality. He is current on shots, wormed, and ready to go. His twin sister is at the league also. (You must have a fenced yard to adopt a dog from the league.) Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

