League for Animal Welfare: SuzyQ

 Briana Frias-Luna

SuzyQ has been at the league for six years now. She would like that to change and have a family. She is 12 now and not good with other dogs, cats and chickens. Please find it in your  heart to give this lovely lady a forever home. (You must have a fenced yard to adopt a dog from the league.) Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

