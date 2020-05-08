League for Animal Welfare: Susie-Q

Senior Spotlight. Susie-Q is 12 years old. She has been at the shelter almost her whole life and is ready to spend her remaining years in her own home. She is spayed, up to date on all vaccines. She is people and dog friendly but won't be able to make friends with cats or other animals. Please come meet Miss Susie-Q at the League for Animal Welfare. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced yard or a 10’x20’ pen to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.