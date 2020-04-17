League for Animal Welfare: Stormy

Stormy is about 1.5 years old, neutered and up to date on all vaccines. He is a friendly guy with people and other cats but not too fond of the canine species. He loves attention and his treats. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced yard or a 10’x20’ pen to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

