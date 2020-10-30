League for Animal Welfare: Stella

Stella is about 1 year old. She is up to date on all vaccines and has a spay appointment. She is dog friendly and loves her belly ribs. She has not been tested with cats but we are sure she will do just fine. She is ready for adoption.
Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced yard or a 10’x20’ pen to adopt a dog from the league. Visit on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.