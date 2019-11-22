League for Animal Welfare: Spike

Spike is an 8 week old border collie/lab mix. He and his siblings are living at the league for now but would make great additions to a loving home. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced in yard or a 10’x20’ pen to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

