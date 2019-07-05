League for Animal Welfare: Spam

 Spam showed up at the league a couple of weeks ago. She’s been spayed and is up to date on all vaccines. She is unusual just be being female since 80 percent of orange/yellow cats are male. She is sweet and would make a great addition to any family. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

