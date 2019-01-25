League for Animal Welfare: Sister

Sister is about 11 months old and is spayed and up to date on shots.

Sister is about 11 months old and is spayed and up to date on shots. She gets along well with other dogs and is a little shy upon first meeting someone. Visit the league to meet her and her kennel mates. (You must have a fenced yard to adopt a dog from the league.) Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...