League for Animal Welfare: Sam

Sam is a 3-year-old chocolate lab. He has been neutered and is up to date on shots. He is good on a leash and can sit on command. Visit Sam and all his friends at the league. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced in yard to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

