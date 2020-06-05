League for Animal welfare: Rocky

Rocky is 1 to 2 years old, has been neutered and is up to date on all vaccines. He is however dog selective so if you want to meet Rocky and have other dogs please bring them to meet him. He loves his people and is super smart. He attends Encore for obedience training and is now ready for adoption.Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced yard or a 10’x20’ pen to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.