League for Animal Welfare: Puppies

These three are siblings. The black and white is the only female and her name is Pepper. The white one is Raleigh and the brown one is Biscuit. They are about 4 ½ months old and all bundles of energy. (You must have a fenced yard to adopt a dog from the league.) Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

Tags

