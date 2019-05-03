League for Animal Welfare: Patch

Patch is a 6 year old female cattle dog. She is spayed, up to date on shots and is a great watch dog. She is a little shy. She has lived most of her life in a shelter or at a vet clinic and would love a home with a large yard. (You must have a fenced yard to adopt a dog from the league.) Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.
