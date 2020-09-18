League for Animal Welfare: Moose

Moose, almost 2 years old, is fully vaccinated, neutered and looking for a new home. He has been at the shelter for 2 months. He visits Encore for training to walk on a leash and play. He loves to make new friends but doesn’t like cats. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced yard or a 10’x20’ pen to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.