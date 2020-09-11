League for Animal Welfare: Mapco

Mapco was found in a gas station parking lot having her babies in a box top. She was taken in and weaned her babies and now Mapco is ready for her new home. She is spayed and fully vaccinated. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced yard or a 10’x20’ pen to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.