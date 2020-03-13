League for Animal Welfare: Major

Meet Major. He is a 1 year old Mastiff mix and is super smart. He goes to Encore Entertainment Center and already knows the sit, stay and shake command. He is up to date on all vaccines, neutered and microchipped.
Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced yard or a 10’x20’ pen to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.