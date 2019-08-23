League for Animal Welfare: Lilly

Lilly is a 4 year old long hair female cat. 

Lilly is a 4 year old long hair female cat. She is spayed and up to date on shots, but is declawed all the way around. She will have to be an inside-only cat. She takes a minute to get to know someone but she is worth the effort. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...