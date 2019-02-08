League for Animal Welfare: Leo

Leo is a large male cat about 13 years old. He is declawed on the front so will need to be an inside cat only. He has a great personality and is good with other animals. The league would love to place this sweet gentle cat in a quiet home. (You must have a fenced yard to adopt a dog from the league.) Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

