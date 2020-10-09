League for Animal Welfare: Leo

Leo is a 1.5 year old shepherd/husky mix. He is a little afraid of water but loves to run and play. He is up to date on my shots but will need to be neutered. He is excited to find a new home soon. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced yard or a 10’x20’ pen to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.