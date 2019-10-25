League for Animal Welfare: Krista and Sister

Krista and Sister are 2 years old. Both are spayed, up to date on shots and very shy. They tend to hide when visitors arrive — which is why they are still at the shelter. Can someone find it in their heart to adopt these shy girls? Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced-in yard to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

