League for Animal Welfare: Kong

Kong is a 1 year old Staffordshire terrier mix and weighs about 45 pounds. He is up to date on all vaccines and is neutered. He has a super sweet personality and he has lots of energy. He loves toys and treats but has a talent for fence jumping so he will need to be supervised while outside. He is also dog selective so if you have other dogs a meet and greet is best. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced yard or a 10’x20’ pen to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.