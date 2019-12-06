League for Animal Welfare: Kodak

Kodak is a short legged mix. He is neutered and up to date on shots. He is just under 3 years old and would make a great addition to your family. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced in yard or a 10’x20’ pen to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

