League for Animal Welfare: Juno

Juno is about 3 years old and neutered. He is up to date on all vaccines and ready to go home with someone. He does not get along with every cat he has met at the shelter as he seems a little picky. Some he gets along with, some not. He loves attention and toys. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

