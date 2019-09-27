League for Animal Welfare: Guinea pigs

Two male guinea pigs are available. One is Albino about 8 months old. The other is two-toned, tan and black about 2 years old. A large cage, bed, tunnels, food bowl are included. The league and Encore Enrichment Center will both be at Jam Fest on Saturday at Kolectic Treasures, 4406B McClellan Blvd. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare.

