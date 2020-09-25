League for Animal Welfare: Ebony

Ebony is a sweet girl that has raised her babies and is now looking for her forever home. She is up to date on all vaccines and she has a spay appointment. If you are interested in Ebony please come and visit her. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced yard or a 10’x20’ pen to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.