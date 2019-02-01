League for Animal Welfare: Darcy

Darcy is a 5 year old beautiful cat. She is spayed and up to date. She gets along well with other cats and tolerates dogs. Give this girl a forever home. If weather permits, a yard sale will be held at the league from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday.
(You must have a fenced yard to adopt a dog from the league.) Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.