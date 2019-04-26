League for Animal Welfare: Clam

Clam is a 7 week old male and is up to date on shots.

Clam is a 7 week old male and is up to date on shots. He is a little shy but that won't last long with lots of love and affection. (You must have a fenced yard to adopt a dog from the league.) Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

