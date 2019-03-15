League for Animal Welfare: Cash

Cash is a neutered male miniature Schnauzer. He is estimated to be 5 years old. He needs a little work on house training but is good with other dogs. He tends to chase cats though. (You must have a fenced yard to adopt a dog from the league.) Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

