League for Animal Welfare: Cash

Cash is one year old and good with other dogs. He is energetic and playful and does very well on a leash. (You must have a fenced yard to adopt a dog from the league.) Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information. 

Tags

