League for Animal Welfare: Bella

Bella is a Jack Russell terrier female pup about 3-4 months old. She has ¾ of a tail and is adorable. She’s current on shots and wormed. (You must have a fenced yard to adopt a dog from the league.) Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

