League for Animal Welfare: Beautiful kittens and cats

A lot of beautiful kittens and cats from a hoarding situation are looking for a loving home. A “Kitty Palooza” adoption special of $25 for any adult cat (1 year or older) will be offered through Aug. 31 with an approved application.
Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced yard or a 10’x20’ pen to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.