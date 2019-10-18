League for Animal Welfare: Bear

Bear is a 7-year-old neutered male love bug. He is declawed on front and must be an inside pet only. He weighs about 20 pounds and loves to cuddle and be held. He is getting depressed being at the league and needs a forever home. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare.
