League for Animal Welfare: Avery

Avery is about 9 weeks old. He and his friends live at the league, having lots of fun until that special day he gets adopted. He would love for you to visit to meet him and his friends. They’re are many to choose from. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

