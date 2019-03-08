League for Animal Welfare: Angel

Angel is two years old, spayed and up to date on shots. She is a little shy but is ready for her forever home. Her brother is at the shelter also if you prefer a male. They are great with other dogs and fine with cats. Both are shy and will need a minute to get to know someone. (You must have a fenced yard to adopt a dog from the league.) Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.
