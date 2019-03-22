League for Animal Welfare: Angel

Angel is a Chihuahua just under two years old. She is spayed and up to date on shots and is sweet and shy. She and her brother Rusty are attending school each day at Encore training school for shelter dogs. (You must have a fenced yard to adopt a dog from the league.) Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. New hours starting Monday, March 25 are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and (same) 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.
