League for Animal Welfare: Amber

Meet Amber. She is a 1 year old terrier mix who is up to date on her vaccines and has a spay appointment. She is as sweet as she is cute. She is looking for her forever home so come to the League and meet her. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced yard or a 10’x20’ pen to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.