League for Animal Welfare: Ada

This beautiful girl is Ada. She is under two years old and full of mischief. She is believed to be a flat coated retriever/lab mix. She is spayed and up to date on shots. She loves to play and needs a large area to run in and with someone to play. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced in yard or a 10’x20’ pen to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.