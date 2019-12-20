League for Animal Welfare: Ada

League for Animal Welfare: Ada

This beautiful girl is Ada. Animal Welfare for more information.

This beautiful girl is Ada. She is under two years old and full of mischief. She is believed to be a flat coated retriever/lab mix. She is spayed and up to date on shots. She loves to play and needs a large area to run in and with someone to play. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. You must have a fenced in yard or a 10’x20’ pen to adopt a dog from the league. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...