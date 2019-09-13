League for Animal Shelter: Zoe

Zoe is under one year old. 

Zoe is a sweetheart. She is under one year old with boundless energy and good spirits. She is possibly a shepherd/lab mix and is spayed and up to date on shots. (You must have a fenced yard to adopt a dog from the league.) The league and Encore Enrichment Center will both be at Jam Fest on Saturday at Kolectic Treasures, 4406B McClellan Blvd. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...