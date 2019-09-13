League for Animal Shelter: Zoe

Zoe is a sweetheart. She is under one year old with boundless energy and good spirits. She is possibly a shepherd/lab mix and is spayed and up to date on shots. (You must have a fenced yard to adopt a dog from the league.) The league and Encore Enrichment Center will both be at Jam Fest on Saturday at Kolectic Treasures, 4406B McClellan Blvd. Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily list of top stories in local news, sports, features and opinion? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800