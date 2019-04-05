League for Animal Shelter: Sage

Sage is a 5 month old Dachshund mix pup.

Sage is a 5 month old Dachshund mix pup. She is very sweet and a little shy. She and her sister arrived as an owner surrender and they need a forever home now. (You must have a fenced yard to adopt a dog from the league.) Call the League for Animal Welfare at 256-238-0380 or visit at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit us on Facebook as League For Animal Welfare for more information.

