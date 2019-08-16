In Your Community ... Youth Male Retreat held Aug. 2-3, 2019.

The Youth Male Retreat is a yearly program of the Anniston Fatherhood Initiative with partners Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention and the Anniston Housing Authority. The event takes youth from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and young males from fatherless homes to Camp Lee for a weekend of fun, life skills training and mentorship opportunities. The program is for youth 9-18 and was held Aug. 2-3. There were more than 60 youth participating and the event was considered a huge success. Ties and instructions on how to use them were given to the youth this year.
