in Your Community ... Youth Leadership Calhoun County visits JSU

Youth Leadership Calhoun County students visited Jacksonville State University Feb. 25. They were given a campus tour, explored the mathematics, computing and information sciences department gaming program and the photography light studio, as well as learned how to apply to colleges and for scholarships. Youth Leadership Calhoun County (YLCC) is a program of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. This 9 month program provides the class members with the tools to develop individual leadership skills, increase their understanding of our community and be part of leadership outside the classroom. Class members network with other young leaders in the community from different schools with different backgrounds and establish friendships that will last into their future.